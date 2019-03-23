Haziq’s family touched by support from Malaysians at peace rally

People hold flowers and placards as they march to Dataran Mardeka during the Solidarity 4 Peace Rally in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Family members of the late Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who was killed in a shooting tragedy in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, were touched by the support from Malaysians during the Solidarity for Peace gathering here today.

Muhammad Haziq’s aunt, Zarina Shuib, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the gathering with fellow citizens.

“Indeed, it has been testing times for our family members in New Zealand, where our brother (Mohd Tarmizi) was injured and our nephew (Muhammad Haziq) left us forever due to the attack.

“Our family thanks the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa for visiting our brother there and to get first-hand information on the situation in Christchurch,” she said representing Muhammad Haziq’s family during the gathering at Dataran Merdeka.

“Despite this difficult test, we as a family have accepted the fate of Muhammad Haziq. We support this effort of solidarity for peace and harmony among all Malaysians, irrespective of race and religion,” she said while holding back tears.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that Muhammad Haziq was among the 50 victims killed in the tragedy in Christchurch.

The victim’s father Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, was injured during the terrorist attack at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque.

Another two Malaysians, Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad, were also injured. — Bernama