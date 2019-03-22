Man dies in crash while fleeing police check

The Toyota Hilux driven by the victim landed in the drain at Jalan Lahat-Simpang Pulai near the Stone Link Factory here. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

IPOH, March 22 — Teoh Kim Leng died early this morning when he crashed into a drain here while trying to escape the police.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said police at a security check on Jalan Pasir Puteh here had ordered Teoh to pull over his Toyota Hilux after seeing him drive recklessly at about 2.47am.

“Instead of stopping as instructed, the victim sped off in a bid to escape the check, forcing police to give chase,” Mohd Ali said.

After 6km, the victim crashed his four-wheel drive into a drain at Jalan Lahat-Simpang Pulai near the Stone Link Factory.

“The victim, from Taman Sri Pulai Perdana 2 in Johor Bahru, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” said Mohd Ali, adding the victim had no previous convictions.

Teoh’s remains were later sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary for post-mortem.

He was 46.