Transport minister expects probe into Subang airport worker’s death on tarmac in 30 days

Loke gave his assurance that he is keeping close tabs on the shocking incident that saw the death of an airport employee following a runway collision. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Investigations into the death of an airport employee following a runway collision at Subang Jaya last Monday is expected to be completed in 30 days.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke gave an assurance that he is keeping close tabs on the shocking incident.

“We will pay close attention and under the ministry, there is the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, which reports directly to me.

“I have instructed them to come up with the report as soon as possible,” he told a news conference at Parliament here today.

Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar Ahmad Razali, 39, died from injuries sustained when a descending airplane crashed into his vehicle on the tarmac at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

MORE TO COME