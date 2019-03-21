Selangor rep moots 10-year master plan to boost tourism in state

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu proposed for the Selangor government to develop a 10-year master plan to realise the state’s tourism potential.

He said similar efforts in Penang have helped draw tourists there.

“A clean and healthy environment is a factor that can improve the tourism industry. I want to propose that the state government prepare a 10-year master plan towards a cleaner and greener Selangor.

“We can see Penang’s success in turning (unsightly) backlanes into globally recognised street art. This is not only clean, but it has become a tourist attraction,” he said.

Liu also asked state government agencies to consider providing tourism-related grants to his constituency and promote it as a tourist destination.

“We have and are continuing to work with tourism Selangor to create initiative projects in eco-tourism and agro-tourism.

“A few projects that are on the way include sailing along Sungai Sepang Besar, Homestay Banghuris, the kerepek industry, dragonfruit, exploration of Bukit Berot, off-road motorcycle activities and more,” he explained.

Liu credited such efforts in supplementing incomes in Sungai Pelek.