Kelantan govt still says no to cinemas

Kelantan last had a cinema in 1990. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, March 20 — Kelantan will remain without cinemas, as it has been over the past 30 years.

The state government has decided it will not have the movie theatres in the state, said State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Izani Husin.

“We can impose strict conditions for cinema operators but there will still be room for social ills. After discussions, the government decided that there will be no cinemas in the state,” he said when winding up debate in the State Assembly today.

Yesterday, Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas), when speaking during the debate on the royal address by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, proposed that the state government allow Shariah-compliant cinemas in the state.

He said the people in the state had to go to neighbouring Terengganu to watch movies.

The last time that Kelantan had a cinema was in 1990 before PAS took over the administration of the state from Barisan Nasional (BN).

It was the Lido Cinema in Jalan Pos Office Lama here.

Today, Mohd Syahbuddin said he respected the decision of the state government on cinemas. — Bernama