Exco: Selangor cannot afford more funds to fight poverty

V.Ganabatirau arriving at the Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (SUK) in Shah Alam, August 13, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Selangor cannot expand its poverty eradication scheme from RM2 million to RM5 million as it needs to fund other welfare programmes, said exco V. Ganabatirau.

The state socio-economic empowerment, development and caring government committee chairman said he was told this when the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) rejected the application.

“I proposed RM5 million to UPEN, but because the state government must prioritise welfare programmes, it cannot be implemented,” he said.

Ganabatirau later said such schemes were shown to be effective, citing a 2018 study by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE).