‘You don’t go to Batam’ during crisis, Hishammuddin tells Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (seated, centre) visited Batam amid the recent toxic crisis in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Umno MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today criticised Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s work visit to Batam amid the recent toxic crisis in Pasir Gudang.

The Sembrong MP said Osman’s visit to Batam, Indonesia on Friday had reflected a lack of seriousness of the state leader.

“This shows lack of seriousness and his credibility and priority in light of what is happening in Pasir Gudang.

“You don’t go to Batam,” he told reporters in Parliament when asked what he would suggest Osman to have done.

Osman had yesterday explained his trip, and said that the pre-scheduled trip of three days was shortened to less than a day due to the urgency of the Pasir Gudang clean-up operations.

