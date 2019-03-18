Sarawak woman cheated of RM370,500 by man who promised to marry her

Mustafa Kamal urged the public against being too trusting with strangers met on social media. — TODAY file photo

KUCHING, March 18 ― A government servant was scammed into parting with RM370,500 after a man, who claimed to be an engineer in London, promised to marry her, Sarawak police said today.

State Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) head Superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 33-year old woman, who works in a government department in Sibu, came to know the conman through Tantan, a Chinese social dating app, sometime in August last year.

He said the woman was attracted to the conman from the false photograph he used on his profile and claiming himself to be an engineer.

After realising that she had been duped into parting with the money, Mustafa Kamal said the woman lodged a report with the police in Sibu this afternoon.

“After promising to marry her, the man started to ask her for money on the excuse that he wanted to start new projects in London and to pay for the treatment of his sick mother,” he said.

He said the victim then borrowed some money from friends to deposit into the bank accounts of the conman.

“The victim came to know the conman’s true intention when she made a Google search of the man based on his name, only to find out that he had used a fake photograph on his profile,” he said, adding that by that time, it was too late for her.

Mustafa Kamal urged the public against being too trusting with strangers met on social media.

He said despite repeated reminders by the police in the past, there are still people falling victims to love scams.

He said the CCID is investigating the report lodged by the woman and is confident of arresting those involved.

“With enough evidence, we will bring them to court,” he said.