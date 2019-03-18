NZ shooting victim Rahimi in stable condition, says Penang rep

Thousands visited the Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens to leave flowers, cards and tributes for the victims killed on last Friday’s mass shooting at two mosques. ― Picture courtesy of Azrul Mahathir Aziz

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 ― One Malaysian victim of the Christchurch, New Zealand mass shootings last week is stable after a third operation this morning, said Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz.

The Penang lawmaker, who visited the three Malaysian victims in New Zealand, said Rahimi Ahmad’s surgery began at 8am (New Zealand time).

“His operation was successfully completed at around 12pm and he is in a stable condition now,” he said via text message.

Rahimi, who is originally from Bayan Lepas here, was shot in his stomach and spine in the Friday incident.

According to Welfare Committee and Caring Society chairman Phee Boon Poh who is also there, the operation was to remove bullet fragments from Rahimi’s body.

However, some fragments were still lodged and Rahimi must undergo another procedure on Wednesday to try and extract the rest, Phee said.

Azrul also visited the two other Malaysian casualties, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib of Kedah and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar from Kelantan, today.

He said Tarmizi was transferred to another ward and being prepared for another operation, but was optimistic and in the company of his daughter, Fatih Nadhirah.

“They appeared in good spirits, although still worried about the missing Haziq, Fatin could still smile and converse with me,” he said.

Tarmizi’s wife was with still the police to try and get information on their missing 17-year-old son, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, he added.

Authorities there are still without information on the boy’s whereabouts.

“I visited Nazril who was recuperating from his operation last night and spoke with his wife, Associate Professor Dr Zurinawati Mohi,” Azrul said.

Nazril was still traumatised by the incident where he played possum among the bodies of the deadly shootings before being rescued.

Azrul and Welfare Committee and Caring Society chairman Phee Boon Poh were representing the Penang government in visiting the injured Malaysians in Christchurch.

Azrul also went to Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens where thousands of people of all faiths and races had placed flowers, messages and cards at a makeshift memorial for the nearly 50 people killed in the mass shootings.

“I saw people of all races and religions come to this place in solidarity against the violent incident which is why I had said, this is not an issue of religious differences but a human issue,” he said.

He said he spoke to some locals there and that they expressed shock over the incident while offering their condolences and sympathies for the dead and injured.

Azrul said he will go to Rahimi’s house to take part in Muslim prayers with his family for Rahimi’s recovery.

He also urged Malaysians to continue praying for all victims of the incident.

