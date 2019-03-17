Malaysian charged in Australia for child porn on phone

A man was detained in Perth International Airport on Friday by the Australian Border Force after abhorrent material was found on his mobile phone. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A Malaysian man has been arrested and charged in Australia after child exploitation material was allegedly found on his mobile phone.

The 36-year-old, who was not identified, was detained in Perth International Airport on Friday by the Australian Border Force (ABF) following a baggage examination after he arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

“During the examination of his mobile phone, officers allegedly found abhorrent material, including a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

“Officers seized the phone and cancelled his visitor’s visa,” the ABF said in a statement, yesterday.

The suspect was charged for the importation of prohibited goods under Australia’s Customs Act and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years jail time and/or a fine up to A$525,000 (RM1.52 million).

“Visitors should be aware that possession of child exploitation material is viewed very seriously under Australian law,” acting ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia, Emma Newman, was quoted in the statement.

“Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community.”