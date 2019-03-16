No necessity to bring back Malaysian nationals from Christchurch says Marzuki

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said there is no necessity to bring back Malaysian nationals from Christchurch. ― file pic

KANGAR, March 16 ― Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said there is no necessity to bring back Malaysian nationals from Christchurch, New Zealand following the shooting tragedy that occurred in two mosques in the town that killed 49 people, yesterday.

He said the tragedy was not a war but acts of terrorism carried out by an individual at a place considered to be peaceful and calm.

According to Marzuki, more than 1,200 Malaysian nationals in the town who were registered with the Malaysian High Commission had been asked to communicate directly with the Commission besides being advised to stay away from public places currently.

“We will take necessary measures such as bringing them back if the situation became more serious,”he told a media conference on the restructuring of parti Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Perlis which was also attended by DAP, Amanah and PKR leaderships, here today.

Marzuki said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah would communicate with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister to find out the latest situation in Christchurch.

At 1.40 pm (local time) yesterday, a man opened fire at random at the Al-Noor Mosque near Hagley Park and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch which killed 49 people while more than 20 others were injured.

The suspect identified as Australian national, Brenton Tarrant, 28, was charged at a Christchurch court for murder.

When arrested with two other suspects, the New Zealand authorities found several explosive materialson them which were to be used as what were described as planned terrorist attacks. ― Bernama