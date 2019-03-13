Online recruitment dropped 3pc in Dec, report shows

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Online hiring demand fell 3 per cent last December from a year ago, but rebounded by 7 per cent in the last quarter of 2018, recruitment firm Monster.com said today. The fourth quarter Monster Employment Index (MEI) noted that although labour force participation last December went up by 0.1 percentage points to 68.5 per cent, Malaysia’s GDP growth last year slowed to 4.6 per cent from 5.9 per cent in 2017. “Similarly, hiring demand plunged in Malaysia, down 3 per cent year-on-year comparison in December with the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector witnessing the steepest decline,” said the MEI today. “However, IT, Telecom/ISP and BPO/ITES steadily grew during Q4 2018, customer service roles were up in November, and the hospitality and travel industries experienced a boost in December,” added the report. The MEI recorded that online hiring demands for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector experienced a month-on-month growth of 10 per cent in October 2018, dropped by 5 per cent in November 2018, and rebounded to 0 per cent in December last year. However, online employment in Malaysia reportedly rose during the last three months of 2018 in the information technology (IT), telecom/ Internet service provider (ISP) and business process outsourcing (BSP)/ information technology enabled service (ITES) industry. Companies in the Malaysian IT, telecom/ ISP and BSP/ITES sector increased their online recruitment by 17 per cent in October 2018, but the sector experienced a 4 per cent drop for November 2018 and 1 per cent drop in December 2018. A media company representing Monster.com also told Malay Mail that online recruitment in the Malaysian hospitality and travel sector experienced a 26 per cent dip in October 2018, 7 per cent dip in November 2018 and 44 per cent increase in December 2018. — AFP pic

