Terrorists pick Malaysia due to good air network, says deputy IGP

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police believe that a good air transport network in this country has become a factor for terrorists to enter Malaysia and using it as a transit destination before going to other countries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, March 11 — The police believe that a good air transport network in this country has become a factor for terrorists to enter Malaysia and using it as a transit destination before going to other countries.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, however, said that the high capability of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) in various aspects enabled them to detect and intercept any terrorist group’s movement.

“Airports in our country are open to all flights so it is easy for outsiders to enter here and I believe they take the opportunity to sneak in. In addition, they see that they may gather here without being disturbed.

“But they need to remember, we always monitor their movements. We are always sensitive and monitor all the activities that happen in this country and have a high capability to intercept all terrorists’ activities and if they are successful detected we will detain and hold them to prevent something serious from taking place, “he told reporters here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on the detention of nine individuals including two local residents accused of being members of the Ansar Al-Shariah Al-Tunisia terrorist groups operating in North Africa.

Commenting on the detention, Noor Rashid said the members of the group, who were detained at separate locations, were likely to have used e-mail and “underground mail” as a way to communicate to avoid detection.

“They use different ways to communicate. However, on the part of the police, anyone whom we believe may be a threat to the safety of the country will be detained because they should not be left free for fear they can influence others.

“In addition, the RMP also has a good network of co-operation with other countries including Japan and the United States in monitoring the activities related to terrorism to face any possible threat that may disrupt the stability of the country,” he said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement that the RMP’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism, had arrested six Egyptians, two local residents and a Tunisian from February 2 to 9 in several raids in the Valley Klang and Sarawak.

He said, the arrests were made after the police received a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency regarding the presence of suspected foreign terrorist fighters who were members of the Ansar Al Shariah Al-Tunisia group. — Bernama