PKR picks Streram as candidate for Rantau by-election

PKR has picked Datuk Dr S. Streram to contest on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the Rantau by-election next month.

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has picked Datuk Dr S. Streram to contest on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the Rantau by-election next month.

This is Dr Streram’s second shot at the seat after he was denied entry into the nomination centre in the general election last year, which ultimately led to Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s uncontested win being nullified by an Election Court.

PH de facto leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the coalition had met on March 6 and 9 and they were comfortable with nominating Dr Streram, who is Rembau PKR division deputy chief.

“We won’t be pressured into nominating a Malay candidate,” Anwar told a press conference.

