Mindanao leaders keen to learn from Malaysia, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a press conference in Manila March 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, March 8 — The leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are keen to learn from Malaysia how they can develop the southern region of the Philippines, Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said here today.

He said the leaders of the autonomous region, created through the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), also want to learn from Malaysia how they can create job opportunities and attract foreign investors to the region. The BOL provides for the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“They (BARMM) have many combatants who, at one time, knew only how to fight but now these combatants have to switch to developing the Mindanao area,” he told Malaysian journalists after concluding his three-day visit to the Philippines.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir held meetings with the interim BARMM chief minister Murad Ebrahim and Mindanao Development Authority chairman Datu Abdul Khayr Alonto.

Dr Mahathir admitted that it is not easy to rebuild the Mindanao region, including Marawi, because of the physical damage it had suffered as well as the severe psychological effects of armed conflict over decades, but said it can be done through the willingness of all parties to embark on a new life. — Bernama