Cops nab another suspect wanted for slurs on Islam, Prophet

The latest suspect, who used the 'Danny A’antonio Jr.' screen name on Facebook, was arrested for uploading comments deemed insulting to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on social media, within 24 hours of detaining a 43-year-old suspect for the same.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the latest suspect, who used the “Danny A’antonio Jr.” screen name on Facebook, was arrested for uploading comments deemed insulting to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

“A remand order will be applied against the suspect today after he was brought into custody yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

The IGP said the suspect will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Fuzi again reminded the public to not misuse social media or communication networks to upload provocative remarks that touch upon the sensitivities of any religion or race in the country.

The latest incident is among a string of arrests over alleged religious slurs on social media.

Last month, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the government will treat seriously any alleged attempts to insult religions and cause disharmony in the country.

Muhyiddin, who described recent alleged attempts to insult Islam as a dangerous trend, noted that it has also triggered outrage among Muslims.