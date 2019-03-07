Agong attends prayer recital at Kota Kinabalu City Mosque

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah greets children before a Yasin recital, tahlil and tazkirah ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended a Yasin recital, tahlil and tazkirah ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque here, tonight.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar was also present.

His Majesty arrived at 6.15pm, accompanied by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib also attended the ceremony which commenced with the Maghrib prayers followed by Yasin and tahlil recital led by Ustaz Suhaidi Kuanting and a speech by Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar.

The programme was attended by a congregation of about 3,000 people.

After the ceremony, the royal couple spent some time talking with members of the congregation and visited the exhibition booth of the mosque’s Special Children’s Al-Quran Education Centre.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with Sultan Abdullah’s two-day visit to Sabah, His Majesty’s first to the state since being sworn in as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama