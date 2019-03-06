Senate Reform Working Committee to unite members for nation interest, senator says

Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff who the committee chairman said the committee was set up regardless of the party’s background in providing positive proposals to reform the institution of Dewan Negara. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Senate Reform Working Committee is capable of uniting members of Dewan Negara with different political ideologies to achieve the bigger interest of national development.

Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff who the committee chairman said the committee was set up regardless of the party’s background in providing positive proposals to reform the institution of Dewan Negara.

“The total number of Senators from the opposition who exceeds senators representing the government currently is not the main issue, as it is the interest of the people which is our priority. If we could instil this in the foundation of the reformation, there will no winners take all in the administration of the government today.

“We also wants to educate the people on the functions of the institution of Dewan Negara which many members of the public are not aware on the position of the Senate. Senators represent the various strata of people including the disabled, Iban and the voices of the people in their respective areas,” he said when met after appearing as a guest of Ruang Bicara on Bernama News Channel here last night.

The committee which comprised 14 members was set up in December last year to further enhance the institution after the idea was discussed among members and approved by Senate President Tan Sri SA Vigmeswaran. — Bernama