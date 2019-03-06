Four children nabbed in Johor drug bust

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din with the seized Browning pistol during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Four children between six and 12 years old were among 10 individuals arrested by police in a drug raid at a house in Taman Pelangi Indah here early today.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the children were detained together with three local men, aged 26 to 34, and three women, aged 19 to 28.

He told a press conference today that the police are investigating whether the children were used for drug trafficking activities.

“Further investigation will be carried out, but the children were released on bail earlier this morning,” he said, adding that the police are still verifying the identities of the children and their schooling records.

It is understood that one of the children is the son of a suspect based on his identification card.

Three adult suspects had tested positive for drugs, while five of them had past criminal offences.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din inspects the seized luxury vehicles at the Johor police contingent headquarters today. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

Mohd Kamarudin said drugs worth RM11,208.24 were seized during the 1am raid.

The drugs included marijuana (504g), a white powder suspected to be illicit drugs (345g), heroin (84g), syabu (10g) and ecstasy pills (48 pills).

“We also seized a Browning pistol with two magazines, 60 ‘live’ bullets of two calibres and four mobile phones.

“We believe there is another firearm as two different types of calibres were found,” said Mohd Kamarudin, adding that the police also seized eight vehicles of various types and RM50,000 in cash with the total assets seized at RM625,000.

All suspects have been remanded for six days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.