Malaysia and Brunei signs MoU to allow escorted convicts pass through borders

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (seated, right) and Brunei home affairs minister Datuk Seri Awang Abu Bakar Apong (seated, left) at the signing of the MoU on the movement of prisoners between the two countries, in Putrajaya March 5,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), allowing escorted convicts and prisoners from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei to pass through their borders for purposes of relocation or transportation.

The MoU singing was done at the Prime Minister’s Office here, between Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei’s Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Apong.

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were on hand to witness the signing, as part of their Brunei-Malaysia Annual Leaders’ Consultation framework.

The memorandum now allows prisoners and convicts of Brunei to pass through Sabah and Sarawak’s borders for reasons of relocation or transportation, and vice versa for prisoners from both the Borneo states.

Also on hand to witness the signing were Brunei’s Cabinet ministers, along with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali the Economic Affairs Minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, and Sarawak’s Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg were also present at the ceremony today.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived here yesterday evening for the leaders’ framework meeting, and will be departing back to Brunei tomorrow.