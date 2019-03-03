11 Mat Rempit arrested in early morning roadblock

Police managed to corner the group to a roadblock at the Tambun exit. — Reuters

IPOH, March 3 — A total of 11 people including a woman were arrested after their urine tested positive for drugs during a Mat Rempit operation here early this morning.

State Trafic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Zakaria Abd Rahman said a total of 57 people were checked during the operations.

"During the operation, police tracked down a group of motorcyclists at the Ampang toll of the North-South Expressway at about 12.30am and noticed they were performing dangerous stunts," he said.

He said police managed to corner the group to a roadblock at the Tambun exit where the motorcyclist and its pillion rider were inspected.

"The 11 aged between 18 and 30-years had tested positive for syabu and ganja," added Zakaria.