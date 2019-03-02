Tahfiz pupil killed, eight others injured after MPV overturns near Kulai

The tyre of a Toyota Innova burst and the vehicle went out of control at the 18.2km of the North South Expressway (south bound) near Kulai. — Picture via Facebook/Putera Karya

JOHOR BARU, March 2 ― A pupil of Tahfiz Ar Rayyan was killed, three critically injured, five slightly hurt and one unhurt after the tyre of a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle burst and it went out of control at the 18.2km of the North South Expressway (south bound) near Kulai, yesterday.

Kulai District police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said Muhammad Amirul Hakimi Abdullah, 11, from Tahfiz Ar Rayyan in Bandar Tenggara was killed after being thrown out of the vehicle in the incident at 1.35pm.

He said the critically injured, back passengers, Tenggara PAS deputy women’s chief Rodhiyah Abu Hassan, 47, Mariah Ulfah Zulkefli, 26, and Muhamad Adam Azian, whose age was not known, were being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, here.

“Five more victims were reported to be hurt and are being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital, Kulai,” he said when contacted here today.

He said they were Abdul A’raaf Iftirash Abdul Karim, 10, Hasnul Rizal Mohd Zain, 46, Toyota Innova driver, only identified as Riduan, Siti Nur Safiah Abdullah 15, and Muhamad Norfauzan, 12.

He said another child Muhammad Salihin Darwisy, 11, was unhurt.

Tok said the pupils wanted to come here (Johor Baru) to attend a tahlil prayers, while the rest of the passengers were going to Bandar Baru Uda to attend a programme.

He said the vehicle, with 10 passengers including students of the Madrasah Tahfiz Ar Rayyan, experienced a burst tyre causing it to go out of control, hit the centre divider before spinning and overturning on the emergency land on the same side of the lane. ― Bernama