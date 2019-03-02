Polling closes at 5.30pm in Semenyih by-election

Voters queue up to cast their votes at the SMK Engku Husain polling centre in Semenyih March 2, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 2 — Polling in the Semenyih state by-election today closed at 5.30pm.

Polling had taken place in the 24 polling stations since 8am.

As of 4pm, 68 per cent of the electorate had cast their ballots, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A total of 53,411 ordinary voters were eligible to vote today in the by-election, held following the death of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, on January 11.

The early voting process was carried out last Tuesday.

The official vote-tallying centre is the Seri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

The EC had said that the result of the by-election would be announced before 10pm.

The by-election was a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali of Pakatan Harapan (PH); Zakaria Hanafi of Barisan Nasional (BN); independent Kuan Chee Heng and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

It is the sixth by-election after the 14th general election (GE14) held in May 2018.

The previous by-elections were for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on August 4 last year); Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (September 8 last year); Port Dickson parliamentary seat (October 13 last year) and Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (January 26 this year). — Bernama