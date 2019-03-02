MACC detains FGV senior officer over graft allegations

MACC arrested the 50-year-old suspect at a restaurant at Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang near here, at about 11.30am. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― A senior officer with FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly accepting gratification of worth RM10,000.

The 50-year-old suspect was arrested at a restaurant at Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang near here, at about 11.30am.

According to a MACC source, the gratification was for the suspect to recommend extension of contract of a company carrying international certification auditing of palm oil refineries under FGV. ― Bernama