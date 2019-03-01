Muhyiddin: Voters’ support increasing in Semenyih by-election

Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the support of the voters for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Semenyih state constituency is increasing. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The support of the voters for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Semenyih state constituency is increasing, said its deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the rising support was due to the hard work by the candidate and machinery as well as the actions of some of the party’s main leaders who went to the ground to assist the Semenyih state by-election campaign.

“We hope that the voter turnout would also increase. This is a democratic system that gives them the right to choose a representative,” he said after chairing the joint committee meeting between the Home Ministry and Human Resource Ministry here today.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the PH assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, on January 11.

It will see a four-cornered contest between Muhammad Aiman Zainali (PH), Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng. — Bernama