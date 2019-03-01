Body of man found floating in river near Lumut

LUMUT, March 1 ― The body of a man, believed to be a local resident was found floating at the estuary of Sungai Sempit, Segari here yesterday, said Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman.

He said a member of the public informed police on the discovery at about 1.50pm.

“The body dressed in collared black T-shirt and short jeans was found floating about five metres from the river bank.

“We believe the victim had been dead for less than 24 hours and no injuries were found on the body,” he said in a statement here today.

A Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive was also spotted about 500 metres from where the body was found, and the automobile keys were in the victim's pocket, he added.

The victim's body was sent to the Seri Manjung Hospital Forensic Unit (HSM) for post-mortem and so far, police have classified the case as sudden death. ― Bernama