Speak up against Singapore water agreement, Dr M tells Johor govt

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the Johor government retreat event with Federal Cabinet ministers in Putrajaya February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today urged the Johor government and those in the state, to speak up against what he felt was a lopsided and “morally wrong” water agreement with Singapore.

At the opening of a discussion session between Johor government officers and members of the federal government, the Langkawi MP who is a staunch critic of the 1962 Water Agreement, termed Singapore as a “rich country” profiting off a poor country, that is Malaysia.

“Singapore depends on Johor for electricity, water and all that. If we manage these well, we will get enough profit. However now, since 1926, we sell water to Singapore at the price of three cents for 1,000 gallons — not litres, but gallons.

“This is the price of 1926, but even until now too, Singapore is still paying three cents for 1,000 gallons of raw water from Johor. We have to fight this, but it seems we are not that smart in defending or highlighting the mistreatment that is happening to us.

“Singapore is a developed country with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that has increased more than US$18,000 (RM73,200). Meanwhile, we haven’t reach US$10,000. But this rich country is buying water from a poor country at an unfair price,” Dr Mahathir lamented.

He claimed that Singapore has also been making a cool profit by pricing its desalinated water highly, but still only pay Malaysia three cents.

He said that Singapore only managed to reach its current stature owing to Johor’s water supply.

“However, I find that even Johoreans don’t speak about this. They wait for the negotiations by the federal government. The state government too seems not pressured over the three cents for 1,000 gallons payment.

“Rich man depending on poor man. This definitely is not logic, but morally wrong. We must pressure (Singapore) on this. Not just the federal government, not just our negotiators, but the people of Johor must also pressure, saying that Singapore is exploiting Johor’s water (supply),” Dr Mahathir said.

