All eyes on Semenyih’s mega ‘ceramah’, but Najib, Zahid spicing things up as well

SEMENYIH, Feb 28 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will go head-to-head with each’s respective mega ceramahs tonight featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Dr Mahathir will even join a casual event with motorcycle riders prior to PH ceramah, perhaps as an attempt to stem scandal-plagued Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s newfound everyman appeal with blue collar “mat rempit”.

Perhaps sensing the excitable crowd tonight, both Najib and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will also join with their own appearances in two separate events.

Former prime minister Najib will be attending a “unity cultural night” event with the Indian community hosted by Hulu Langat MIC in Bandar Rinching, where he will join MIC president Senator Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, who is also the Dewan Negara president.

Other guests for that event include Umno’s Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Penang Umno secretary Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

Curiously, the cultural night will be held just a day after PH’s own cultural night for the Indian community which saw PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attending.

Meanwhile, Zahid, who recently went on a garden leave as Umno president, will continue his personal visits with an Islamic slant.

He will be performing communal maghrib and Isyak prayers in two separate mosques in Batu 26 and Beranang, before joining voters in a casual meet.

Alongside the two events by Najib and Zahid, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki will join Muslim groups in a protest against alleged insult to Prophet Muhammad in Taman Semenyih Indah.

Asyraf will be joined by PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, who recently caught controversy by joining the chorus of those who claimed only “prostitutes, drug addicts and LGBT” would benefit from Putrajaya’s off peak hours toll abstention.

Other guests included Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Selangor PAS Ulama wing chief Rizuan Rahmat, and Gombak Umno chief Senator Datuk Seri Megat Zulkarnain Omar Din.

Acting Umno president Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat will share the stage with his PAS counterpart Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man in Bandar Sri Putra.