Report: Second autopsy shows Cradle Fund CEO died from head injuries, not from blast

Former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan's death has been classified as murder. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan died of multiple head injuries that were not caused by a charging mobile phone that supposedly exploded near him, according to the findings of a second post-mortem.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported that the second autopsy did not find explosion injuries in Nazrin’s head, which was what the first post-mortem at Hospital Kuala Lumpur had reported.

“We were told that the cause of death was multiple head injuries and not injuries caused by a blast.

“We were also told that the autopsy report has been sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further instructions,” an unnamed family member was quoted saying.

The 45-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at his two-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14 last year. Investigators found traces of petrol in his room.

Nazrin’s death has been classified as murder. Police had arrested several family members, including his widow Samirah Muzaffar, their two teenage sons, and Samirah’s first husband but have since released them without charges.

The second post-mortem was carried out last October after Nazrin’s brother, Dr Malek Hassan, filed a police report raising doubts over the initial autopsy findings.

The release of the second post-mortem had been delayed, though no public explanation has been given.