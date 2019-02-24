Health Ministry not proceeding with REIT plan, says Dzulkefly

Dzulkefly also announced that the ministry would be tabling a proposal and policy to make immunisation vaccination compulsory. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

LANGKAWI, Feb 24 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) will not be proceeding with the proposal to set up real estate investment trust (REIT) to source for additional fund for the ministry, says its Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the decision was taken after conducting several studies and tabling to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Cabinet as well as discussions with the Finance Ministry.

“I have discussed with the Finance Ministry and tabled to the Cabinet and was asked by the prime minister that MoH reviewed the proposal as we have found other better financial instruments.

“I form the conclusion in the ministry post-Cabinet meeting not to use REIT in the effort to generate funds for the development and improvement of MoH facilities. I also have other options for consideration,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Sihat Walafiat’ Islamic Forum at Al Hana Mosque, here last night.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said MoH would be tabling a proposal and policy to make immunisation vaccination compulsory.

“I will be bringing the matter to the MoH post-Cabinet meeting and if it is supported, it will be brought to the Cabinet. I believe there will be arguments for and against the proposal, and MoH will consider all views seriously,” he said. — Bernama