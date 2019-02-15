Semenyih by-election: 13 sets of forms sold

An Election Commission member of staff prepares for the Semenyih by-election’s nomination day at the Kajang Municipal Council in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Feb 15 — Thirteen sets of nomination forms have been sold as of today, ahead of tomorrow’s nomination day for the Semenyih state by-election, said Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said a Barisan Nasional (BN) representative bought five sets of forms, Pakatan Harapan (PH) three and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) one.

“We also issued four more sets of forms to Independent candidates,” he told reporters after spending about 30 minutes observing the preparations at the nomination centre for the Semenyih by-election at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Kajang Municipal Council, Saujana Impian here today.

Azhar, who was accompanied by Semenyih by-election returning officer Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, said that 992 EC officers would be involved this time and that preparations, covering all aspects like logistics, facilities and security, were proceeding smoothly.

“I would also like to advise all political parties involved in tomorrow’s nomination to control their supporters so that everything can be done prudently,” he said.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), due to a heart attack on January 11.

PH, who won the seat in the 14th general election last May, has named 30-year-old engineer Muhammad Aiman Zainali as their candidate, BN is banking on local leader Zakaria Hanafi while PSM is fielding Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul.

The Malaysian Community Policing Association (COPs) president, Kuan Chee Heng, also known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, had also stated his willingness to contest. — Bernama