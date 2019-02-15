DPM thanks Cambodian govt for freeing Malaysian detainees

The DPM expressed her thanks via Twitter tonight. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed her thanks to the government of Cambodia for their cooperation in releasing 47 Malaysians held at the Banteay Meanchey provincial prison.

“All 47 Malaysians detained in the Banteay Meanchey provincial prison had been freed. Thank you to the government of Cambodia for their cooperation to the Malaysian government,” she said in her Twitter site tonight.

All Malaysians were released late this evening after several rounds of negotiations between the governments of Cambodia and Malaysia.

International NGO head, Datuk Mustapha Ahmad Marican who confirmed the matter said the decision to release was made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after finding all the prisoners were duped by an illegal employment agency syndicate.

Wisma Putra yesterday confirmed a report on the detention of 47 Malaysians since December 11 last year on charges of cheating, opening and conducting illegal online gambling activities. — Bernama