DNA results on two cut-up bodies out next week, says deputy IGP

Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2017. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — The results of the DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid tests on two cut-up bodies found in a river in Desa Coalfields, Sungai Buloh near here are expected to be out next week, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said this was because the DNA process had to take into consideration various aspects among them blood samples and fingerprints.

“The DNA process takes a long time and will only be known in a week while we are investigating the case especially the motive for the double murder.

”Once the identities of the victims have been established, it will complete investigation in the case,” he told a press conference after an award presentation ceremony for the best 14th Op Selamat contingent and district at Persada PLUS here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said police had taken blood samples from both victims believed to have blood relations to identify them.

“The blood samples had been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis to find if they match individuals believed to be relatives.

“Police had taken their fingerprints to identify both victims, and we are still waiting for the results and I hope they will be out as soon as possible,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported Indonesian National Police (PLORI) Public Information Bureau head Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo had confirmed one of the two bodies found was identified as Nuryanto, a textile businessman.

On Jan 26, members of the public found the bodies of two individuals near the river bank of an oil palm plantation as well as a plastic bag containing heads, hands and legs at the location.

Police investigations found the bodies were that of a man and a woman and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Following that, two foreigners aged 35 and 40 were detained around Kuala Lumpur to assist investigation. — Bernama