Two arrested after stolen lorry involved in fatal accident in Pahang

KUANTAN, Feb 14 — Two men were arrested hours after a lorry that was reported missing in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, was involved in a fatal accident at KM114.4 of the East Coast Expressway (eastbound), today.

Temerloh district police chief, Supt Zuhdin Mahmud said the two men detained were the driver and the attendant of the lorry that was reported missing as they were injured after the vehicle collided with a trailer at 7.20am.

“The lorry owner lodged a report on his missing lorry in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur this morning after realising that his vehicle was missing and believed to have been stolen.

“The two men in the lorry suffered head and leg injuries when the vehicle skidded and overturned as a result of the collision with the trailer,” he said when contacted here today.

Zuhdin said the trailer driver, Ahmad Thahir Samsu, 29, from Felda Air Tawar, Kota Tinggi, Johor died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said it was believed that the accident occurred when the trailer crashed into the lorry which was in the left lane, causing the two vehicles to skid before overturning on the left side of the road.

He said both suspects were taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh for treatment while the post-mortem on the remains of Ahmad Thahir was done at the same hospital.

Zuhdin said the accident was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 while the investigation into the lorry theft was carried out by the Sentul police headquarters. — Bernama