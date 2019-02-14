Sabah DAP chief gives CM vote of confidence, says doing well without PPBM’s presence

Political observers are watching to see if Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM will set foot in Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is already administrating admirably without Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in the state, said Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Stephen Wong.

Commenting on the PPBM’s possible entry into Sabah, the state’s health and public well-being minister said the peninsular-based party should honour the agreement brokered prior to the general election for it to remain outside of the state.

“Our chief minister is doing well. He has been working hard on a direction and to transform the state.

“But if they want to come, we cannot stop them,” he conceded when speaking to reporters here today.

Wong reiterated his wish for PPBM to adhere to the deal for it to leave Sabah under the stewardship of Parti Warisan Sabah and its allies DAP, PKR and UPKO.

Political observers are watching to see if Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM will set foot in Sabah. The move is believed to be part of a larger strategy to absorb the state’s former Umno lawmakers who are currently independent.

Earlier this week, PPBM controversially took in seven former Umno MPs. The party is thought to be chasing a two-thirds parliamentary supermajority for the Pakatan Harapan coalition

On PPBM’s move to adopt the seven ex-Umno MPs, Wong said he did not agree with it.

“I don’t want to say much — let the leadership comment on this. But personally, I am not in favour of it,” he said.

PPBM announced on Tuesday that it was taking in seven more MPs — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor), Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu) and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah), bringing its tally up to 22 MPs in Parliament.