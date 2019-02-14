Pointless to lie just to be in power, Hadi says amid Pakatan’s fake degree controversy

Hadi cited the likes Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini as those who were appointed to positions of power based on their 'fiery oratory skills and not degrees'. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — It is pointless to be in a position of power if you lied your way to get there, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today amid the recent uproar over the questionable degrees and academic qualifications of Pakatan Harapan leaders.

The PAS president pointed out that were many world leaders who did not possess a degree, but they had other important skills which enabled them to be in power.

Hadi cited tyrants like Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini as those who were appointed based on their “fiery oratory skills and not degrees.”

“The Algerian president, Abdul Aziz Bouteflika only had a Thanawi certificate (Arab high school qualification” but he was chosen by his people because of his role against colonists and the sharpness of his mind, to the point where he became foreign minister and eventually president.

“But it is a shame if you are appointed because you are good at lying, even if you have a degree it is akin to a medicine seller who sells his wares by being good at lying, and spinning,” he said in a statement posted on PAS’s organ Harakahdaily.

Abdul Hadi added that the “medicine” is then bought by many not because it is good, but because people are swayed by the lies spun by the seller.

He also said that it was shameful for anyone in public office to compare themselves to Prophet Muhammad, in apparent reference to an unnamed PH leader.

“I have been shown a statement of a minister who is said to possess a degree and who proudly stated that even Prophet Muhammad had no degree.

“It is shameful to compare those who are in power who have no degree with Prophet Muhammad,” the Marang MP added, pointing out that as the Prophet himself was blessed by God, he possessed many abilities and skills other ordinary people did not.

Last week, the issue of academic qualifications began with the questionable degree held by Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya.

The controversy led to calls for his resignation, especially from members of the Opposition, while several PH leaders came to his defence.

Following that, other PH leaders came under scrutiny for also allegedly possessing questionable academic qualifications, including Osman and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.