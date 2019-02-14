Ministry advises schools to take precautionary measures during hot spell

Students attend the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Shah Alam January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has urged schools’ management to take precautionary measures following the hot and dry weather in several northern and East Coast states of Peninsular Malaysia.

The ministry in a statement today said the steps needed to be taken include monitoring activities that could expose students to the hot weather in order to ensure that their health is not affected and postponing all outdoor activities if it is too hot.

The statement also mentioned that the supply of clean drinking water should be adequate, encouraging the students to take drinks adequately to control their body temperature and to ensure sufficient supply of drinking water to hostel students if the condition turns critical and there are no other sources of drinking water.

“Always be alert and work with nearby clinics and hospitals in the event of students facing complications due to hot weather,” MoE said.

The statement urged the state education departments and the district education offices to monitor in order to ensure the school’s management in their respective states and districts comply with the measure.

“All schools need to be reminded to be more aware of the dangers of hot weather and to take action based on existing standard operating procedures,” it said.

MoE also said that it would make announcements from time to time on any changes with regard to the phenomenon experienced currently. — Bernama