Conducting prostitution using WeChat, police nab nine

KLUANG, Feb 10 — Nine individuals comprising two locals and seven foreign nationals were detained in two separate raids in the district after they were believed to be involved in prostitution.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the first raid was conducted last Friday (February 1) at 10pm after the activity was detected through the smart phone WeChat application operating from a unit of the Haji Manan Flats here.

“A 61-year-old local man was arrested with three foreign women, aged 39 to 44 years, who were believed to be involved in prostitution. All are being remanded until Thursday,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a raid under Op Noda conducted on a hotel in Jalan Datuk Rauf at 10.15pm on February 8, a 42-year-old local man was detained with three women and a transvestite, all aliens, aged 29 to 40 years, and were remanded until Thursday.

Also seized (during the raids) included condoms, lubricant, cell phones, record book, cream, tissues and some cash. — Bernama