Azmin confident of victory in Semenyih

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during hi-tea with PKR Srikandi at Empire Hotel in Subang February 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, Feb 9 — The excellent performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Selangor will ensure its supremacy in Semenyih at the State Assembly by-election despite the Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS’ co-operation strategy.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said based on the achievements of the administration in Selangor when he was menteri besar, the people were happy at the performance of PH.

‘’That the oppositions want to form a co-operation, is their duty and strategy proposal.

‘’But I think PH has proven that the development in Selangor benefits all the people.

‘’In the four years I was in Selangor, we had endeavoured to the best of our ability and the people were happy with PH,’’ he told reporters after launching the ‘Majlis Semarak Srikandi Keadilan Malaysia’ here today.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Tian Chua and Keadilan Srikandi – the party’s young women’s wing — chief Nurainie Haziqah Shafii.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin said he would also be campaigning in Semenyih to ensure victory would be on the side of PH.

The PKR deputy president said despite just undergoing an operation it was no obstacle for him to also go down to campaign.

“I will put up in Semenyih. Semenyih is part of Selangor and Selangor is always in my heart.

‘’I am already well, my body is getting lighter, so it is easy for me to move around,’’ he said.

In the meantime, he also stressed that despite several negative issues played up by certain quarters on the PH government, it would not be an obstacle to retain control of the State Assembly seat.

“So now its time for us to go back and engage the voters to make sure they stay with us and understand our predicament.

“At the federal government (level), there are negative issues we have to deal with, but god willing everything is back on track and we will do our best to help the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Majlis Semarak Srikandi Keadilan Malaysia’ programme was a going down to the field programme which was being highlighted to boost welfare and care works in comprehensively helping the people.

One hundred PKR Srikandi members from all over Malaysia including Sabah and Sarawak attended the event. — Bernama