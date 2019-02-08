Marzuki must go, group tells Dr M after deputy minister’s ‘Cambridge’ degree bombshell

Kuasa chief executive Praba Ganesan says the revelation that Marzuki obtained his degree from US-based Cambridge International University tarnishes the Malaysian government and compromises its integrity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― A democracy outreach organisation is holding Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accountable for the appointment of Datuk Marzuki Yahya as deputy foreign minister after his recent “Cambridge” degree bombshell.

Demanding Marzuki’s resignation, Kuasa chief executive Praba Ganesan said Dr Mahathir as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, must take responsibility for the issue since Marzuki is the party’s secretary-general.

“Marzuki Yahya must resign as deputy foreign minister, or failing to do so, forced to do so by the prime minister,” he said in a statement today.

Praba said the revelation that Marzuki obtained his degree from US-based Cambridge International University and not the prestigious, University of Cambridge, tarnishes the Malaysian government and compromises its integrity.

“He misled Malaysians when he said he would prove he graduated from Cambridge University, United Kingdom, only to reduce his plea to possessing qualifications from a farcical website-based entity.

“As the number two at Wisma Putra, he is a prominent face of Malaysia to the world and this development sends the wrong message about the state of reform and renewal in the country presently,” Praba said.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must assume responsibility regarding this matter especially since Marzuki is from his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM),” he added.

Praba also urged Pakatan Harapan backbenchers to speak up on the matter, reminding them that as Opposition members in the past, they had been relentless with the suspicious qualifications of the ministers and deputy ministers.

“Is it acceptable now, because the subject is from their coalition?,” he asked, urging civil society to also demand Marzuki’s resignation.

“Civil society must also join the chorus to admonish Marzuki and ask for his exit. Otherwise it would suggest a double-standard when it involves Pakatan Harapan. The prime minister must simply act in this matter,” he said.

On Wednesday, Marzuki admitted that he did not attend University of Cambridge, despite previously claiming he had taken a long-distance course for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree there.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Marzuki said his degree in business administration is from the United States-based Cambridge International University ― an institution whose reputation has been questioned.

Earlier today, DAP political education assistant national director, Ong Kian Ming, who is Bangi MP, also urged the Pakatan Harapan government not to sweep Marzuki’s admission on his “Cambridge” degree under the carpet.

He said in a statement that ignoring the issue is what the previous Barisan Nasional administration would have done.

“We have to hold ourselves up to higher standards of public accountability and transparency. If not, we would be seen as being no different as the previous BN administration,” he said, urging PPBM to take action.