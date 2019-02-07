Three arrested after 35km high-speed chase in Johor

South Johor Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said all the suspects had drug-related criminal records. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — Two men and a woman were arrested after a 35-kilometre pursuit ended at Jalan Datin Halimah, Larkin, near here last night.

South Johor Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said at 7.45pm yesterday, the police flagged down a white Honda Civic at the Pasir Gudang Expressway, but a male suspect who was at the wheel, sped off.

“During the chase, the suspect also drove against the traffic in Seri Alam and hit a police patrol car belonging to the Seri Alam police headquarters and two other private vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahurinain said the suspects’ car then skidded on Jalan Datin Halimah and two male suspects, both aged 36, tried to escape on foot before being arrested about 100m away from the vehicle. The 22-year-old female suspect was detained while she was still in the car.

Also seized were the Honda Civic car, a modified Allen key, a spanner, a crowbar, a women’s purse and two remote controls.

Shahurinain said all the suspects had drug-related criminal records.

One of the male suspects was also wanted by the police for vehicle theft.

“Urine tests also found all three of them positive for methamphetamine,” he said, adding the suspects would be remanded today.

The case has been classified under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 28 (i) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, while the Seri Alam Traffic Division has also opened an investigation against the suspects for dangerous driving. — Bernama