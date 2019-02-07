Army investigating claim senior officer punched soldier, says minister

In an official statement, Mat Sabu said the investigation would be conducted independently and fairly. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the Army is investigating an allegation that has gone viral on social media that a senior official had punched one of his subordinates.

In an official statement, he said the investigation would be conducted independently and fairly.

“As the minister of defence, I have taken note of this. The Army is conducting an immediate investigation and will issue a detailed report on the incident.

“I assure you that the investigation will be conducted independently and fairly, and there will be no ‘cover-ups’,” he said.

He also urged all parties to remain patient and refrain from making allegations to protect the good name of the Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

On Tuesday, a minute-long video recording showing a man believed to be a senior officer dressed in plain clothes punching a fully armed soldier guarding the entrance gate to the Sungai Udang Military Camp in Melaka went viral on social media. — Bernama