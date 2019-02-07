Malay Mail

Army investigating claim senior officer punched soldier, says minister

Published 18 minutes ago on 07 February 2019

In an official statement, Mat Sabu said the investigation would be conducted independently and fairly. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the Army is investigating an allegation that has gone viral on social media that a senior official had punched one of his subordinates.

In an official statement, he said the investigation would be conducted independently and fairly.

“As the minister of defence, I have taken note of this. The Army is conducting an immediate investigation and will issue a detailed report on the incident.

“I assure you that the investigation will be conducted independently and fairly, and there will be no ‘cover-ups’,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ISU DAKWAAN PEGAWAI KANAN TENTERA DARAT MENUMBUK ANGGOTA

He also urged all parties to remain patient and refrain from making allegations to protect the good name of the Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

On Tuesday, a minute-long video recording showing a man believed to be a senior officer dressed in plain clothes punching a fully armed soldier guarding the entrance gate to the Sungai Udang Military Camp in Melaka went viral on social media. — Bernama

