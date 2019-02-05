Report: PPBM rejects Tanah Merah MP’s entry into party

Kelantan PPBM Deputy Chairman Datuk Sazmi Miah confirmed the rejection after considering assessments and reports from grassroots and the party’s state leadership. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5— Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has rejected the entry of Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz into the party, according to Sinar Harian.

This follows after Kelantan PPBM Deputy Chairman Datuk Sazmi Miah confirmed the rejection after considering assessments and reports from grassroots and the party’s state leadership.

In December last year, Ikmal resigned as Umno Tanah Merah division chief and subsequently left the party, citing the reason for doing so is in the best interest of his constituents and to protect Islam and the Malays.

Since his departure from Umno, Ikmal said he has not considered joining any other party and has even denied claims that he is returning to Umno.