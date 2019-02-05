PAS rep: Azmin as DPM ‘best choice’ since Anwar wants to be PM anyway

Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali said Azmin was the 'best choice' for the post. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A PAS lawmaker has thrown his support behind Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to become the deputy prime minister (DPM), amid rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle and the economic affairs minister’s promotion.

Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali said Azmin would be the “best choice” for the post since Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no interest in the post and would rather go straight to be prime minister.

“If Anwar wishes to be prime minister, surely his wife should not be the deputy,” said the Kuala Nerus MP.

“So the move to appoint Azmin now as DPM is seen as good for the transition plan because Anwar himself has stated many times he is uninterested with the DPM post.”

The PAS Syura Council member said Azmin is the “best choice” as he would lead to a more harmonious political environment between the government and opposition, calling him as more tolerant compared to other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“Maybe his history together with PAS in Selangor government and his history with Umno leaders can be a reason for a more peaceful relationship,” he said.

Khairuddin also lauded Azmin’s appointment as the chairman of the Kelantan State Action Council, saying it could lead to more development in the PAS-led state.

The Kelantan chapter of PAS-splinter Parti Amanah Negara had last week opposed Azmin’s appointment, claiming Kelantan PH chief Husam Musa was promised the position.

Earier today, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she had not heard anything about a Cabinet reshuffle after the Chinese New Year festival.

The deputy prime minister said any decision on changes to the Cabinet was the prerogative of the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.