Police seize 1.6 tonnes of ketum leaves

The Pasir Mas District police have succeeded in seizing 1.6 tonnes of ketum leaves. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA BHARU, Feb 3 — The Pasir Mas District police have succeeded in seizing 1.6 tonnes of ketum leaves or Mitragyna speciosa (commonly known as kratom) and cough mixtures worth RM70,100 in Ops Selamat on Thursday.

District police chief, ACP Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the seizures were done at a road block at 11.30am on January 31 in front of a supermarket in Pasir Mas.

He said the ketum leaves and cough mixtures were being transported in an ice lorry to fool the authorities.

“A preliminary investigation found that the 32-year-old lorry driver had been given RM500 to take the ketum leaves and cough mixtures from a neighbouring country.

“The suspect was also found to be positive on methamphetamine and has a past record including related to drugs,’’ he told a press conference at the Pasir Mas District Police headquarters here today.

Abdullah said the ketum leaves and cough mixtures were meant for the Terengganu market. — Bernama