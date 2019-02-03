Police cripple Botak Sern Gang

Police have crippled the Botak Sern Gang, which was believed to be active in house-breaking activities. — Reuters

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 3 — Police have crippled the Botak Sern Gang, which was believed to be active in house-breaking activities, with the detention of 11 individuals including three women on Tuesday.

North Johor Bahru District police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the suspects, aged from 23 to 28 years, were detained at four separate locations here and in Kulai.

“Their detention was made via Ops Limau which was launched by the North Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters (DPH) from Jan 15 to tackle crime in conjunction with Chinese New Year including robbery and house-breaking.

“Preliminary investigations believe that all of them who were positive on methamphethamine were involved in four house-breaking cases including at condominiums around here,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Taib said police seized numerous goods and house-breaking equipment from the house of one of the gang members in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai including syabu and eramin 5, a fake pistol and a car which was reported missing in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

He said investigation found the gang leader had nine records of house-breaking while five other members had various crime records.

In the meantime, he said, in Ops Limau from January 15 until last night, 61 other individuals were also detained for various offences while 13 more were arrested for gambling and vice.

“In this regard, police also urge that the members of the public who want to leave their homes for a long period of time during the festive season to inform the police station or the Volunteer Smartphone patrol (VSP) for their homes to be patrolled by police.

“Since January 29 until yesterday, only 33 home owners in the North Johor Bahru DPH have done so,” he added. — Bernama