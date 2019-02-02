Pothole forces partial closure of KLIA runway, flights uninterrupted, says MAHB

MAHB said that flights are not affected, as the airport has a capacity of 60 aircraft movements per hour on its three runways. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Works are underway at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to patch a pothole discovered on a runway at about 8am this morning.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said on Twitter that for safety reasons, Runway 2 has been partially closed and the rectification works is expected to be completed at 1pm.

At approximately 8am this morning, during a routine inspection a pothole was discovered on Runway 2 at KL International Airport (KUL). As safety is our utmost priority we took immediate action to rectify the issue and partially closed Runway 2 for the works to be carried out. pic.twitter.com/ydrarNyhSt — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) February 2, 2019

The company said that flights are not affected, as the airport has a capacity of 60 aircraft movements per hour on its three runways.

“Currently we expect 28 aircraft movements per hour and the capacity of the other 2 runways is more than sufficient to handle the expected aircraft movements,” MAHB said in a series of tweets.

“The rectification works of Runway 2 is expected to complete by 1pm. As usual we would like to advise airport guests to check with the respective airlines to confirm your flight schedules. Please come to the airport early to ensure a smooth journey during this festive peak period,” it also said.