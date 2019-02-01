In first sweep, new Perda chief identifies four misconduct cases for action

Perda chairman Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla speaks at a press conference in Simpang Ampat January 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Since donning the mantle of Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) chairman last month, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla has identified four cases of possible misconduct under the previous management for action.

The lawyer, who is also the personal legal adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said he has also bookmarked 11 other cases that took place between 2013 and 2018 for further investigation, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

“Be assured that action will be taken before February 15.

“Counsel has been appointed. The counsel has also met with Perda’s senior officials,” Haniff was quoted saying.

He reportedly declined to furnish details on the cases, but the news portal said one of the cases under investigation involves the 2015 below market price sale of a plot of land in Nibong Tebal that brought loss to Perda.

Haniff promised to clean up the federal agency at his appointment on January 17.

“With my long legal experience, it is not difficult to spot misconduct,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

The federal agency grabbed national headlines in 2017 after then Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed Perda had sold a 3.4-hectare piece of land to a developer for RM1.42 million when its market value was estimated at RM16.6 million.

The land had been given by the state government to Perda to build low-cost homes. However the developer who bought the Nibong Tebal land had submitted a proposal to the state government to build commercial shops instead.

At the time of the sale, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya was the chairman of Perda.

Haniff refused to state if Perda will act against Shahbudin, who is a now an independent MP following his exit from Umno last year.

“Let the court decide,” he was quoted saying.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Since donning the mantle of Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) chairman last month, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla has identified four cases of possible misconduct under the previous management for action.

The lawyer, who is also the personal legal adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said he has also bookmarked 11 other cases that took place between 2013 and 2018 for further investigation, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

“Be assured that action will be taken before February 15.

“Counsel has been appointed. The counsel has also met with Perda’s senior officials,” Haniff was quoted saying.

He reportedly declined to furnish details on the cases, but the news portal said one of the cases under investigation involves the 2015 below market price sale of a plot of land in Nibong Tebal that brought loss to Perda.

Haniff promised to clean up the federal agency at his appointment on January 17.

“With my long legal experience, it is not difficult to spot misconduct,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

The federal agency grabbed national headlines in 2017 after then Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed Perda had sold a 3.4-hectare piece of land to a developer for RM1.42 million when its market value was estimated at RM16.6 million.

The land had been given by the state government to Perda to build low-cost homes. However the developer who bought the Nibong Tebal land had submitted a proposal to the state government to build commercial shops instead.

At the time of the sale, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya was the chairman of Perda.

Haniff refused to state if Perda will act against Shahbudin, who is a now an independent MP following his exit from Umno last year.

“Let the court decide,” he was quoted saying.