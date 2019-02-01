Cops: Another report lodged against babysitter of dead Perak baby

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman (2nd right) speaks to reporters in Ipoh February 1, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 1 — A 26-year-old woman has lodged a police report against her former babysitter after reading reports that a baby under the babysitter’s care had died.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said the woman lodged the report at Manjung district police on Wednesday evening.

“In her report, the woman claimed her nine-month-old son was abused on three occasions and suffered bruises on his head and right earlobe,” he said.

Yahya said she stopped sending her son to the babysitter after noticing his injuries.

“She only decided to come forward now after reading media reports that a baby died while under her former babysitter’s care,” added Yahya, noting that the police were waiting for a medical report before proceeding with the case.

It was previously reported that Muhammad Firas Danial Muhammad Nizar, nine months, died at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here on January 28.

Yahya said the injuries suffered by the victim could only have occured if he had been shaken violently.

“He had two traces of blood clots in his brain,” he said.

Yahya said initial investigations showed the babysitter, who is in her 30s, was suffering from marital problems.