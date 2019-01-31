Three highways offer toll discounts for Chinese New Year

Those using the Shah Alam Expressway (LSA), the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Smart Expressway will enjoy toll rate discounts in conjunction with Chinese New Year next week. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Over 452,000 consumers on three highways, namely, the Shah Alam Expressway (LSA), the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Smart Expressway, will enjoy toll rate discounts in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration next week.

Trans Kota Holdings Berhad (LITRAK) Group Chief Financial Officer Stephen Low Chee Weng said the discount between 10 and 30 per cent would start from midnight to 11.59pm on February 5.

“This discount is one of our initiatives in reducing consumers’ burden during the Chinese New Year celebration. Overall, the total estimated discount for this toll rate is RM221,500,” he said at a media conference on the announcement of the discounts here today.

Also present were SMART Sdn Bhd Chief Operating Officer Sharifah Alauyah Wan Othman and KESAS Sdn Bhd Chief Operating Officer Mohammed Shah Samin.

Low said Class 1 vehicle users on LSA would enjoy a 10 per cent discount (RM0.20) while 30 per cent (RM0.70) would be offered to LDP users.

SMART Highway users would enjoy 10 per cent or a reduction of RM0.30 for Class 1 and 4 vehicles during the discount period.

Earlier, he feted 57 under-privileged children from Rumah Charis and Rumah Victory, Kuala Lumpur by watching a movie and giving of ‘angpow’.

The two welfare homes also received a financial contribution of RM1,000 to help reduce their operating costs, especially with the advent of the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, North-South Expressway (PLUS) and East Coast Highway (LPT2) Class 1 users would enjoy a 10 per cent toll discount this Tuesday (February 5) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

PLUS in a statement today said the discount was effective from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday.

“This discount is given to Class 1 users when paying for paying tolls at PLUS, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH); North- South Expressway Central Link (ELITE); Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Highway (Linkedua); Butterworth-Kulim Highway (BKE); Penang Bridge; and LPT2.

“However, the discount is not given for toll transactions at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza and road users at the Penang Bridge who have enjoyed a 20 per cent toll discount,” the statement said. — Bernama